Karwa Chauth is just around the corner. Have you chosen your outfit yet? If not, then Parineeti Chopra's wardrobe offers some best ethnic ideas.
Parineeti Chopra's retro look in blush pink saree, along with a full-sleeved blouse has our hearts.
Parineeti exuded bridal glow in a pear-white saree, matching drape and backless blouse. Her blush pink choora and sindoor beautified her ethnic attire perfectly.
Parineeti Chopra looked every bit stunning in this red silk paithani saree. She carried it with a sleeveless V-neckline blouse. Her red lip shade and golden choker were all that you needed to complement the look.
Parineeti Chopra looked enthralling in a custom-made Rosette Blush crystal sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. Her sindoor and pink choora added more charm to her look.
Parineeti Chopra's magenta pleated saree with full-sleeved matching blouse scored a full 10 on the fashion board.
Parineeti's sequin saree by Manish Malhotra was glamorous in every detail. Her statement earrings and dewy makeup amped up her ethnic glam.
Parineeti Chopra kept it vibrant and fun in a dual-toned saree with a short-sleeved closed-neckline blouse. Golden earrings complemented her ethnic look.
