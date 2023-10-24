7 Stunning Karwa Chauth Looks Inspired From Rani Mukerji's Indian Wardrobe
New bride? Take inspiration from Rani Mukerji. The 90s queen served looks in a red Banarasi saree with oxidises jewellery and gajra.
Rani Mukerji's gold silk saree is a statement piece that screams festival in all languages.
Rani Mukerji's vibrant green and blue saree with gajra can make you stand out in the crowd.
Rani Mukerji knows just how to spread magic in gold. The actress looks like a vision to behold in a golden saree with a neck choker and mangal sutra and gajra.
Rani Mukerji ivory saree with gold dori work from Masaba is an elegant pick for Karwa Chauth.
Keep it simple and cool with Rani Mukerji's in a blue saree with a contrasting dark blue blouse.
Rani Mukerji keeps it chic in a white saree with a black border. The Indian looks getter sassy with a sequin deep neckline blouse.
