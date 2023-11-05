7 Stunning Saree Looks Inspired by Khushi Kapoor For Festive Season
As Khushi Kapoor turns a year older today, take cues from the star kid's stunning saree looks this festive season.
Khushi Kapoor stuns in a purple and gold Banarasi silk saree for a regal look. This traditional outfit is perfect for Diwali.
Khushi Kapoor looks nothing short of a dream in a custom-made Arpita Mehta saree. It is adorned with mirror sequins and fondant pink lace. Try to give this contemporary twist to your traditional attire.
Khushi Kapoor exudes grace in a floral-embroidered sheer yellow sari with dainty jewellery.
Khushi Kapoor dazzles in an ice-blue saree paired with a modern blouse. This look is the perfect choice for those who want to embrace a fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion.
Khushi Kapoor made a fashion statement in a Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga adorned with pearls, crystals, and threadwork embroidery. It is an excellent choice to make a subtle style statement.
