7 Stylish Hairstyles Inspired By Alia Bhatt
20 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Look how gorgeous Alia Bhatt’s hair looks in a crown braid with minimal embellishments.
The easy breezy braid of Alia Bhatt looks so beautiful and can be easily made at home.
Alia Bhatt's messy bun hairdo broke the internet and we see why
The bridesmaids can take lessons from Alia Bhatt as she is rocking the messy pony hairstyle with ethnic wear.
Alia Bhatt’s gajra-wrapped bun is a classic and ideal choice for traditional sarees.
The reigning queen of hairstyles, Alia Bhatt opted for a timeless look in an elegant ponytail with a flower to accentuate it.
Alia Bhatt opted for a simple look with subtle wavy hair falling on her shoulder.
