7 Suhana Khan’s Outfit Ideas For This Wedding Season

08 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

For a bold look, the star kid opted for an electric blue saree with an embroidered blouse by Arpita Mehta.

The rising star is a vision of grace in this embellished shimmer saree paired with a bralette pattern blouse by Sabyasachi.

Suhana Khan looks like a Desi goddess in a cream-white suit from the House of Falguni Shane.

Suhana Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Like Suhana Khan, you can rock a glamorous look on a sunny wedding by pairing your lehenga with a crop top and netted dupatta encrusted with silver stones.

The Diva cannot get enough of gold embellished saree, a safe and perfect option for wedding season.

Suhana Khan dazzled in gold gold-embellished saree by Falguni Shane peacock.

