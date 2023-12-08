7 Suhana Khan’s Outfit Ideas For This Wedding Season
08 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
For a bold look, the star kid opted for an electric blue saree with an embroidered blouse by Arpita Mehta.
The rising star is a vision of grace in this embellished shimmer saree paired with a bralette pattern blouse by Sabyasachi.
Suhana Khan looks like a Desi goddess in a cream-white suit from the House of Falguni Shane.
Suhana Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Like Suhana Khan, you can rock a glamorous look on a sunny wedding by pairing your lehenga with a crop top and netted dupatta encrusted with silver stones.
The Diva cannot get enough of gold embellished saree, a safe and perfect option for wedding season.
Suhana Khan dazzled in gold gold-embellished saree by Falguni Shane peacock.
