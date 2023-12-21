7 Tamannaah Bhatia-Approved Glamourous Sarees For Every Season
Tamannaah Bhatia throws glamour around in her blingy red saree that came with a stylish blouse and a bold slit.
Tamannaah Bhatia's purple sequin saree is all you need to glam up your wardrobe this festive season.
Tamannaah Bhatia oozes oomph in a black sequin saree that comes with see-through details. The actress never fails to serve looks.
Tamannaah Bhatia inspires you to level up your saree game with her most blingy saree of the year.
Tamannaah Bhatia exhibits how an elegant saree, when paired with a sequin blouse, can make a glamorous statement.
Tamannaah Bhatia continues her love affair with a sequin saree. The actress looks like an Indian mermaid in a shiny blue-purple-hued saree.
Tamannaah Bhatia's brown saree with detail work is a must-have attire in your Indian wardrobe - Here's why!
Tamannaah Bhatia's heavily embroidered saree paired with a bombshell blouse and a red lip colour can elevate your party look.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivangi Joshi's 8 Saree Moments That You Cannot Miss