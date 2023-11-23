7 Tejasswi Prakash Inspired Party Looks
23 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actress Tejasswi slays in this modern draped saree paired with a multi-hued blouse.
Take a cue from your favourite influence and opt for a bold black dress for the next party.
This floral midi dress gives total summer vibes.
This halter-neck dress will look perfect for a girls' day out or a brunch date.
Tejaswi surely knows how to pull off any outfit with style, look at this gorgeous green satin dress.
This white cutout dress is perfect for our date night.
Looking for cute coord sets to wear? Take inspiration from our diva for this kind of casual outfits.
