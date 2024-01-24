7 Times Alia Bhatt Owns The Style Game In Sabyasachi
24 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tile work and a handwoven tissue veil at her wedding.
Striking outfits in rich palettes, Alia Bhatt donned a bright yellow with a V-neckline blouse.
Alia Bhatt chose a stunning purple bandhani lehenga with a cut-out blouse and gorgeous orange Sabyasachi jewellery.
Alia Bhatt stole the limelight in a beautiful red lehenga by Sabyasachi, which lit up our Diwali feeds.
Alia Bhatt made a fashion statement in an all-red Sabyasachi saree paired with a risqué blouse.
The Bollywood actress looked like an Indian goddess in an ivory Chanderi Silk Anarkali with a matching dupatta.
Promising to keep her fashion game on, Alia Bhatt opted for a fluorescent green lehenga crafted with wispy organza and silk and a half-sleeved blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Times Kangana Ranaut Dazzled in Elegant Sarees