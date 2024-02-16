7 Times Ambani Ladies Dazzled In Sabyasachi
16 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Isha Ambani looked like the epitome of grace in this grey sequin saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.
Nita Ambani looked elegant in the beige Sabyasachi lehenga with a layered necklace.
Nita Ambani chose a pink embroidered lehenga with green emeralds that complemented her look.
Isha Ambani stole our hearts in a pastel-hued lehenga featuring hand embroidery all over the skirt and a velvet mauve pink blouse with a collar.
Nita Ambani promoted sustainable fashion by repeating this gold sequin Sabyasachi saree.
Isha Ambani made a statement in a mint green saree by Sabyasachi featuring floral motifs woven with pure zari.
