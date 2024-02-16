7 Times Ambani Ladies Dazzled In Sabyasachi

16 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Isha Ambani looked like the epitome of grace in this grey sequin saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Nita Ambani looked elegant in the beige Sabyasachi lehenga with a layered necklace.

Nita Ambani chose a pink embroidered lehenga with green emeralds that complemented her look.

Isha Ambani stole our hearts in a pastel-hued lehenga featuring hand embroidery all over the skirt and a velvet mauve pink blouse with a collar.

Nita Ambani promoted sustainable fashion by repeating this gold sequin Sabyasachi saree.

Isha Ambani made a statement in a mint green saree by Sabyasachi featuring floral motifs woven with pure zari.

