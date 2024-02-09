7 Twinning Moments Of Amrita Singh And Sara Ali Khan
09 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sara Ali Khan twinned with her dearest mother in a blue ethnic suit and both looked just like sisters!
The mother-daughter duo of Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan donned the same multi-colour outfit and looked super cute.
The mother and daughter won hearts on social media by wearing the same red Indian attire.
Sara Ali Khan posted this beautiful picture with her mother Amrita Singh, captioning” Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? “
Two Bollywood divas looked mesmerising in white kurta sets and gave “mother-daughter goals”
Sara Ali Khan attempts to recreate her mother’s photo and looks adorable!
The fans went gaga over this throwback post of Sara with her mother in Black.
