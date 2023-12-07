7 Times Deepika Padukone Channels Her Inner Queen In Saree

07 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The diva’s timeless grace is visible in this beautiful white floral saree that she accessorised with a contrasting green necklace.

The Bollywood actress adorned a white saree with a modern twist. The outfit featured a pearl neck accessory that excited the whole look.

Deepika wore a yellow ruffle saree with a full-sleeve blouse and an eye-catching bow neck.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the actress opted for a multi-hued hand-painted saree with sequined patterns by Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold in this silk banarsi saree.

The diva made a strong statement by wearing this bold sequin saree in blue colour with a matching blouse.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in this gold and black saree paired with a jewelled headband.

