7 Times Deepika Padukone Channels Her Inner Queen In Saree
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The diva’s timeless grace is visible in this beautiful white floral saree that she accessorised with a contrasting green necklace.
The Bollywood actress adorned a white saree with a modern twist. The outfit featured a pearl neck accessory that excited the whole look.
Deepika wore a yellow ruffle saree with a full-sleeve blouse and an eye-catching bow neck.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, the actress opted for a multi-hued hand-painted saree with sequined patterns by Sabyasachi.
Deepika Padukone was a vision to behold in this silk banarsi saree.
The diva made a strong statement by wearing this bold sequin saree in blue colour with a matching blouse.
Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in this gold and black saree paired with a jewelled headband.
