7 Times Esha Gupta Mesmerized Us with Her Saree Looks
18 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a sheer grey saree embellished with subtle sparkles, Esha Gupta looks radiant with her outfit accessorized with a classic choker.
Esha Gupta strikes a regal pose in a deep purple saree with an elegant cropped blouse, adorned with statement earrings and a bold necklace.
Esha Gupta looks ethereally graceful in a pastel saree with a whimsical floral print, the fabric’s flow accentuating her poise.
Esha Gupta embodies sophistication in a black saree with ornate gold embroidery, creating a striking contrast that's both modern and timeless.
Against a dramatic backdrop, Esha Gupta's silhouette is wrapped in a shimmering gold saree, exuding glamour with every fold of the fabric.
Draped in a lustrous pink saree, Esha Gupta is the epitome of elegance, with a traditional golden border complementing her exquisite jewellery.
Esha Gupta looks picture-perfect in a richly patterned saree, her poised demeanour as captivating as the intricate designs.
