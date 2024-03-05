7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Classy Kaftans
Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly channels bohemian vibes in a flowy printed kaftan. The relaxed silhouette and vibrant patterns make for a perfect summer ensemble.
For a day at the beach, Janhvi opts for a sheer kaftan with pastel swimsuit.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floor-length kaftan cape with bold Embroidery, perfect for a beach getaway.
Janhvi effortlessly combines comfort and style in a casual kaftan ensemble.
Janhvi Kapoor takes over the limelight in casual kaftan look
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in a glamorous velvet Kaftan gown
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rani Mukherjee's Saree Game is Indeed a Treat For Fashionistas