7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed in Classy Kaftans

05 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly channels bohemian vibes in a flowy printed kaftan. The relaxed silhouette and vibrant patterns make for a perfect summer ensemble.

For a day at the beach, Janhvi opts for a sheer kaftan with pastel swimsuit.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a floor-length kaftan cape with bold Embroidery, perfect for a beach getaway.

Janhvi effortlessly combines comfort and style in a casual kaftan ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor takes over the limelight in casual kaftan look

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in a glamorous velvet Kaftan gown

