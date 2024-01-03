7 Times Kareena Kapoor Broke The Internet With Her Fashion Statements
02 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Bebo donned a dual-tone pink sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse and finished her look with statement diamond earrings.
The Bollywood queen Kareena looked regal in a gold tube gown paired with a black clutch and statement earrings.
Kareena Kapoor looked striking hot in a red dress and made everyone her fan.
The diva made heads turn in her floral pastel saree paired with a matching blouse.
Karena channels her inner model in a statement orange off-shoulder gown and stole everybody’s attention.
A true millennial, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a modest white midi dress with green contrasting pumps.
Kareena spruced up her look with a wine three-piece set by Ārohi that looked gorgeous on her.
