7 Times Konkona Sen Sharma Makes Fashion Statement In Saree
03 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
There’s an old-world charm in her photos. Clad in a floral saree with a halter neck blouse. The actress looked ethereal.
She looked like an epitome of grace in this gorgeous pink saree paired with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.
Konkona shines in this timeless metallic satin saree and paired it with a black sleeveless blouse.
The actress looked delightful in this beautiful white floral saree with a matching blouse.
Konkona Sen Sharma has the best saree collection, this black and mustard saree she wore for awards is just wow.
This grey silk saree with floral blouse looked flattering on our favourite actress.
The Bollywood diva looked an absolute patakha in this black printed saree.
