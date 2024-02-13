7 Times Mahira Khan Embraced Indian Looks With Grace
13 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Mahira Khan took over the internet with her timeless look in a yellow drape and a matching floral blouse.
Mahira enchanted everyone in a gorgeous red and white lehenga, the actress put up her hair in a pony for a sleek look.
Mahira looked like a vision of a dream in a silver shimmer lehenga featuring a long trail to add a touch of royalness.
The diva looked like a fashion queen in her black plain saree accessorised with a sleek silver chain on the waist.
Our Pakistani princess gave summer look inspiration in a plain white kurta set paired with brown juttis and gold bangles.
Mahira Khan dazzled in a light blue glittery kurta set and styled it with hanging diamond earrings.
The actress looked divine in an ivory-hued saree teamed up with a strappy silver blouse.
