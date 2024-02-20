7 Times Manushi Chillar Enchanted Us With Stunning Looks
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Manushi Chillar embraced the sunny summer days in a vibrant green midi dress styled with a clutch and a pair of shades to beat the heat.
Miss World 2017, Manushi bloomed in a pretty baby blue gown that featured a sweetheart neckline.
The fashion trendsetter, Manushi Chillar looked gorgeous in this red drape featuring ruffles and a matching cutout blouse.
The diva made a bold statement in a gold saree paired with a deep v-neck blouse.
Manushi Chillar looked drop-dead gorgeous in this red saree teamed up with a halter-neck blouse.
The actress showcased her Indian charm in a blue lehenga featuring banarsi print all over.
Manushi Chillar radiated her natural glow in a sunshine-hued dress featuring a bralette and a skirt with floral motifs.
