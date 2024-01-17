7 Times Manushi Chillar Stuns In Ethnic Wear
17 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Manushi Chillar looks absolutely gorgeous in a white modern lehenga featuring golden zari work.
Manushi Chillar embraces the timeless fashion in a fuchsia pink chanderi silk saree.
Manushi Chillar’s classic allure is undeniable in this graceful white embroidered saree paired with a beige blouse.
Manushi Chillar exudes sophistication in a peach saree with a light blue border that goes quite well with the blouse.
Manushi Chillar dazzles in a breathtaking pink sequin lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta.
Manushi Chillar looks beyond beautiful in this peacock blue and silver lehenga, embodying sheer elegance.
Manushi Chillar made heads turn in her regal red embroidered lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.
