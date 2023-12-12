7 Times Pakistani and Indian Actors Unintentionally Matched Outfits
12 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actresses in Pakistan and India have always set trends, whether it's on the red carpet or at any kind of event.
Here are the Pakistani and Indian actors' who have unintentionally matched outfits on different occasions.
Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing the same red Zara drape dress.
Aymen Saleem and Ananya Pandey looked ravishing in the ivory ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.
Sajal Aly and Deepika Padukone wore the same polka dot dress in different colours by Marmar Halim.
Stunning actresses Mahira Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen wearing the identical red-blue-striped Druv Kapoor suit.
‘Aik Thi Nigar’ actress, Mahira Khan and ‘Brahmastra’ actress Alia Bhatt dazzled in a white jumpsuit by Lavish Alice.
Momina Mustehsan and Deepika Padukone wore the same slit dress in yellow colour.
Noor Zafar Khan and Amy Jackson, an English actress known for her work in Indian films, looked gorgeous in off-shoulder ballroom gowns in burgundy colour.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diya Kumari's 9 Saree Looks That Speak of Rajasthan's Royalty