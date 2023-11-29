7 Times Ranbir Kapoor Rocked Indian Fashion Looks
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
This groomswear ensemble by Manish Malhotra is sure to wow. A black achkan with a white dhoti surely looks great on our favourite actor.
A sophisticated fashion statement can be achieved by wearing a plain white achkan with black pants and an embroidered white kurta.
The actor gives a posh look in this stunning three-piece suit in shades of royal navy.
The heartthrob of the Bollywood industry slays in a stylish maroon jodhpuri kurta, paired with white pants.
Ranbir walked the ramp with Deepika Padukone in this classy black sherwani by Manish Malhotra.
On his big day, celebrity groom, Ranbir Kapoor opted for this elegant ivory sherwani by Sabyasachi.
Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in a black suit, a perfect outfit for cocktail night.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nita Ambani's 10 Most Expensive And Designer Sarees