7 Times Subhashree Ganguly Slays In Saree

09 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Subhashree Ganguly slays in a dark green saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery.

The actress wears a stunning satin saree teamed up with a matching blouse and gold earrings.

The Bengali actress exudes grace in a red plain saree and a shimmer embroidered blouse.

Subhashree Ganguly embraces her Indian beauty in a red printed saree.

In this captivating black saree with intricate zari work, the actress looks like a goddess.

Subhashree Ganguly embodies charm in a stunning off-white saree teamed up with a velvet blouse in the shade of maroon.

Subhashree Ganguly dons a beautiful peach saree with modern embroidery and glows with luminescence.

