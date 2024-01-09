7 Times Subhashree Ganguly Slays In Saree
09 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Subhashree Ganguly slays in a dark green saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery.
The actress wears a stunning satin saree teamed up with a matching blouse and gold earrings.
The Bengali actress exudes grace in a red plain saree and a shimmer embroidered blouse.
Subhashree Ganguly embraces her Indian beauty in a red printed saree.
In this captivating black saree with intricate zari work, the actress looks like a goddess.
Subhashree Ganguly embodies charm in a stunning off-white saree teamed up with a velvet blouse in the shade of maroon.
Subhashree Ganguly dons a beautiful peach saree with modern embroidery and glows with luminescence.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Saba Azad-Inspired Ethnic Looks That Are Perfect For Bridesmaids