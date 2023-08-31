7 Tips To Feel More Confident Every Day.
31 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Avoid self-critical thoughts and work towards your weaknesses.
Practice self-talk by listening to personal development podcasts and reading books about positive psychology.
Set achievable goals for yourself and work towards them.
Maintain an upright posture and expansive body language to build self-confidence.
Make a list of good qualities about your personality and appreciate yourself.
Reach out to your loved ones and realise that you are not alone.
Get out of your comfort zone to develop confidence in yourself.
