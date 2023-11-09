7 tips to fight loneliness during the festive season
09 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Connect with family and friends, even if it is from a distance
Feel connected by volunteering your time to help others
Participate in festive events to meet new people and have a good time
Take care of your physical and mental health to be kind to yourself
Celebrate on your own by doing things you enjoy
Attend events, volunteer, or invite people over to celebrate with you
Practice gratitude and mindfulness by appreciating the good things in your life.
