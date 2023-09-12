7 Tips To Help A Child Deal With Anger
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Try to make them understand where you are coming from.
Teach them to speak up about their problems and what’s bothering them.
Don’t say no immediately and teach them why you are not agreeing with their demands.
. Make them feel acknowledged and try to find the reason behind their anger issues.
Try to find a positive solution by which you and your kid can agree.
Don’t give in to avoid a tantrum as that can lead to some bad habits of melting down.
Encourage them to read books or play games to divert their mind from anger.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Yoga Poses to Prevent The Risk of Breast Cancer