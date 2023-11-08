Don't know how to take care of curly hair during winter season?
Here are some tips to follow that will make your hair healthy.
Following a proper haircare routine is important. Shampoo and hair mask is a must.
Use a good conditioner for your curly hair that promotes hair growth.
Avoid venturing out with wet hair as it may risk hair damage.
It is advised to avoid using excessive hair styling products or it will harm your hair.
Natural oil helps moisturise hair and steer clear of dryness.
Wash your hair with cold water to maintain moisture of your hair.
Opt for the right brush to comb because curly hair may break easily
