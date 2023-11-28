7 Tips To Promote Mental Health In Homes With Strict Parents
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
In strict homes, parents should talk to their kids in an accepting manner. empowering them to communicate their thoughts and emotions.
Instead of focusing only on their accomplishments, parents should emphasize praising their children's efforts to foster the growth of a positive sense of self-worth in them.
Resilience and self-confidence are nurtured when parents let their kids make age-appropriate decisions and learn from their errors.
Promote regular hobbies, and physical exercise for better stress management and form a well-rounded identity.
Parents are excellent role models for emotional regulation. Children are more likely to adopt similar coping mechanisms so try to keep calm in front of your kid.
Although discipline may be prioritized in strict households, demonstrating love and affection is just as important.
Make your kid understand the importance of listening to others as it will make them an understanding individual.
