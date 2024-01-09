7 Tips To Reduce Stress And Boost Mental Health
09 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Consume a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables as nutrition plays an important role in fostering mental health.
Practice meditation and mindfulness to calm your mind as well as your body.
Prioritize your tasks and focus on what truly matters rather than taking responsibility for everything.
Regular physical activity releases endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters and helps in relieving stress.
Set smaller goals to gain a sense of accomplishment as you complete each step to bigger objectives.
Have 7-9 hours of quality sleep to feel refreshed and happy in the morning.
Surround yourself with supportive friends and family for emotional support as social connections play a crucial role in maintaining good mental health.
