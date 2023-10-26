7 Tips To Wake Up Before 5 am Without Feeling Sleepy
26 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Keep a consistent bedtime routine to ensure you stay on schedule with your chores.
Decide on an enjoyable morning activity, such as a quick walk or a healthy breakfast.
Create a peaceful evening routine to improve your quality of sleep and ease your transition to an early morning.
Consider practising yoga poses from your bed to get a good start to your day.
Set your alarm clock to wake you up from your sleep by moving it across the room.
Let in some natural light in your room by opening the blinds.
Take care of your sleep cycle and the number of hours you sleep to keep your body active.
