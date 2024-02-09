7 Traditional Wedding Looks Inspired By Kiara Advani
08 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara gives minimal yet chic vibes in this beautiful ivory lehenga styled with an emerald green choker.
Kiara looks ravishing hot in her red glitter saree paired with a stylish cutout blouse.
The diva gives modern bridesmaid vibes in this indo-western embroidered blue jumpsuit styled with black shades.
Kiara beautifully carries a hand-embroidered green lehenga teamed up with a matching puff-sleeved blouse.
The Bollywood actress dons a dual-tone golden and silver lehenga with a beautiful cut-out blouse.
Kiara aces the pastel lehenga look in her sea green embroidered outfit paired with a matching blouse and dupatta.
The Bollywood diva chooses a lime-green organza saree featuring a floral print all over.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines Brighter Than a Diamond at Doha