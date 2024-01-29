7 Trendy Blouse Designs To Opt In This Wedding Season
29 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Choose a timeless design like this one if you're looking for blouse designs to match your bridal lehenga.
You can go for a modern cutout blouse like Jahnvi Kapoor to give a touch of sass to your lehenga.
Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's reverse sweetheart neckline blouse that showed off her well-defined figure.
Ananya Pandey’s full sleeve classic blouse surely made her look like a patakha.
Kiara Advani’s deep V-neck blouse will go with every outfit of yours and looks amazing
This strappy blouse is truly a delight to wear and gives a modern touch to the whole look.
Opt for this style of blouse if you want it fuss-free. It looks great and goes well with a lot of different outfits.
