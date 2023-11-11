7 Trendy Hairstyles to Complement Your Lehenga
11 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A half-tie adorned with fresh flowers adds a touch of elegance
Make an eye-catching hair accessory the focal point of a simple side braid
Elevate your look with a voluminous front puff and cascading loose curls
Elevate your look with a minimal hairstyle and add accessories for a touch of elegance.
A side braided bun combines sophistication and comfort
Celebrate tradition with a voluminous twisted braid, ideal for special occasions
A loose, intricate bohemian braid will give you a carefree vibe
