7 Trendy Hairstyles to Complement Your Lehenga

11 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

A half-tie adorned with fresh flowers adds a touch of elegance

Make an eye-catching hair accessory the focal point of a simple side braid

Elevate your look with a voluminous front puff and cascading loose curls

Elevate your look with a minimal hairstyle and add accessories for a touch of elegance.

A side braided bun combines sophistication and comfort

Celebrate tradition with a voluminous twisted braid, ideal for special occasions

A loose, intricate bohemian braid will give you a carefree vibe

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Dishes That Define India's 10 Cuisines

 Find Out More