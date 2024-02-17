7 Trendy Silk Sarees of Shraddha Kapoor to Look Like a Dream
Shraddha Kapoor never fails to serve looks, especially with her desi attire. Here are all the times she set our hearts on fire in saree looks.
Shraddha Kapoor's purple silk saree is nothing short of a dream. It costs Rs 2,40,000, and you can style it just like the actress for a dreamier look!
Shraddha Kapoor dons a beautiful blue coloured silk saree with golden borders. The gold jewellery only accentuated her desi look.
Shraddha Kapoor makes our hearts skip a beat in a red and green coloured silk saree with jhumkas, rings, gold bangles and a nose ring.
Shraddha Kapoor turns fashion trailblazer in an orange silk saree and chic blazer blouse.
Shraddha Kapoor's modern take on an elegant Banarasi saree is something we all need for our Indian wardrobe.
Shraddha Kapoor shines brighter than the sun in a printed yellow saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta.
