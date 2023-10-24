7 Types Of Suits Every Man Should Own

Single-Breasted Suit: It’s appropriate for a multitude of occasions without looking too stiff or uptight. It’s both classic and stylish.
Double-Breasted Suit: A double-breasted suit with texture or patterns will make a powerful statement. It will give you edgy look and unmatched sophistication at any event.
Casual or Patterned Suit: A casual Patterned Suit is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. You not only look smart but also comfortable.
Tuxedo Suit: The main physical difference between a tux and a suit is that tuxedos have satin details - satin-faced lapels, satin buttons and a satin side-stripe down the pants - suits do not.
Grey Single-Breasted Suit: They are a perfect alternative to the standard black as you can re-use and re-wear for years to come. You can mix and match it with different coloured dress shirts, ties and pocket squares.
Three-Piece Suit: Poise, sophistication, power; a three-piece suit is the epitome of class. It is best suited for winters, as it looks good and will keep you warm too.
Jodhpuri Bandhgala Suit: A stunning, regal and charming attire, Jodhpuri Suit is anticipated as one of the most opulent formal wear for Indian men.