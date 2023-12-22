7 Unique Christmas traditions around the world
22 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
San Fernando, in Philippines celebrates Ligligan Parul, also known as the Giant Lantern Festival, with sparkling lanterns and parols on Christmas.
In Iceland, children are supposed to place their shoes by the window and on Christmas morning, they will be greeted with candies in their shoes.
During the Christmas holidays, the Irish place a tall red candle in a front window overnight as a hospitable sign of warmth and safety.
Families in Finland have a tradition of eating rice and milk porridge topped with butter, milk, or cinnamon on Christmas morning.
In Denmark homes are embellished with nisser, or superstitious characters, which are believed to offer protection.
In Poland, families share oplatek, an unleavened religious wafer, on Christmas Eve. As they exchange Merry Christmas greetings, each person breaks off a piece.
Sweden has used the Yule Goat as a Christmas symbol since prehistoric pagan celebrations.
