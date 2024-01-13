7 Ways to Boost Metabolism in Winter Season
13 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Physical activity reduces in winters and one tends to get sluggish. This leads to reduced metabolism. Here is how to speed up the process in colder months.
Protein is important to build muscles and is good for strengthening metabolism. It helps to burn calories faster as well.
Eggs have essential amino acids and other protein and nutrients that can fasten the metabolic rate.
Cinnamon: It improves metabolism. Body requires more energy to process such spices and hence impacts the metabolic activity.
Staying active is imperative in winters to lower the risk of slow metabolism.
Soup with spices like black pepper, cinnamon can actually help with metabolism. It also keeps the body warm in winters.
Green Tea: It has antioxidants, catechins that helps to speed up metabolism. Drinking warm beverage in winters season is all the more better and builds immunity and is good for weight loss.
Avoid high-sugar content drinks like carbonated beverages.
Green veggies: These are nutrient dense that builds up more energy and warmth in body.
