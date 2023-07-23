7 Workouts to Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally
Walking is an effective aerobic exercise that is great for lowering cholesterol and strengthening your heart and lungs.
Running helps lower your cholesterol by increasing your heart rate.
Swimming is also an aerobic exercise that be a good choice for your cholesterol-lowering fitness program.
Strength training helps build muscle that increases your calorie burn and prevents cardiovascular diseases.
Studies show that yoga may reduce risk of heart disease. In some cases, it may directly affect your cholesterol levels.
Cycling is a safe and effective aerobic exercise for burning calories and lowering bad cholesterol
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 10 High-Calorie Foods to Cut Down Now