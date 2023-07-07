7 Yoga Asanas to Do Post Dinner For Restful Sleep
Adho Mukha Svanasana pose eases anxiety and helps in a better good night's sleep
Uttanasana pose helps relieve constipation and promotes healthy sleep
Camel pose is an effective pose for digestion and is also a great exercise for the back
Dhanurasana is an effective pose for relieving constipation and easing a bloated stomach
Savasana helps to promote healthy sleep, reduces anxiety and provides relief from frequent headaches
Pawanmuktasana eases bloating and is an effective asana to relax overall body
Balasana is one of the most effective asanas to perform after dinner. It eases indigestion, reduces bloating and promotes healthy sleep
