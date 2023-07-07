7 Yoga Asanas to Do Post Dinner For Restful Sleep

07 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Adho Mukha Svanasana pose eases anxiety and helps in a better good night's sleep

Uttanasana pose helps relieve constipation and promotes healthy sleep

Camel pose is an effective pose for digestion and is also a great exercise for the back

Dhanurasana is an effective pose for relieving constipation and easing a bloated stomach

Savasana helps to promote healthy sleep, reduces anxiety and provides relief from frequent headaches

Pawanmuktasana eases bloating and is an effective asana to relax overall body

Balasana is one of the most effective asanas to perform after dinner. It eases indigestion, reduces bloating and promotes healthy sleep

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Food Combinations You Should Avoid Eating

 Find Out More