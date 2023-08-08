Workplace Yoga: 7 Asanas to Do With Your Friends at Work
Marjariasana is an effective asana to warm up the spine and release tension in the back.
Seated Crescent Moon Pose is an effective yoga asana as helps in reducing side fat.
Bhadrasana is an excellent pose for opening hips and fostering a sense of togetherness.
Balasana is a relaxing and restorative pose that promotes a sense of surrender and comfort.
Seated figure four pose helps in stretching the deep muscles that surround your hip joints.
Parvatasana is an effective pose that promotes stability and balance.
