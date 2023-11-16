7 Yoga Poses to Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
Did you know that yoga can improve your eyesight? Here are some yoga exercises that tone and condition the muscle that supports your eye.
Palming - Massage your eyes with your palms. All you need to do is keep your hands over your eyes to relax them.
Eye Rotation Clockwise - Rotate your eyes clockwise and anti-clockwise to soothe your eyes and its muscles.
Eye Rotation Up & Down - Continuous eye movement can help to improve several eye-related problems.
Tratka - It means to stare at something constantly for a short duration, and it will improve your focus and eyesight.
Blinking - It is one of the easiest exercises to perform. All you need to do is close and open your eyes for 20 seconds. It provides that ease and rest to your eyes.
Bhastrika Pranayam - This eye exercise helps to improve blood circulation in your head. It helps to enhance all your senses.
