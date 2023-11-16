8 Amazing Looks of Rhea Chakraborty In Saree
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress is giving Desi Barbie vibes in this gorgeous blush pink saree.
Rhea Chakraborty is donned in this modern yellow saree with a knee-high cut on the side.
It looks hot like fire in this sheer black saree paired with a black and white blouse.
The beautiful actress defined the real meaning of elegance in this blue saree teamed with an embroidered red blouse.
The Bollywood queen looks ravishing in this pink saree during the Durga Pooja celebration.
Opt for a golden sequin saree for your next occasion just like Rhea Chakraborty
The actress dazzles in this green floral saree that looks just amazing on her.
Take some cues from Rhea Chakraborty to add a Western touch to your saree looks.
