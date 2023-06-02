8 Anti-Aging Foods For Healthy Skin
Eating papaya may help your body shed dead skin cells, leaving you with glowing, vibrant skin!
Blueberries protect skin from damage due to the sun, stress, and pollution by preventing collagen loss
Avocados are high in inflammation-fighting fatty acids that promote smooth, supple skin
Broccoli is an anti-inflammatory, anti-aging powerhouse packed with essential nutrients
Spinach is super hydrating and packed with antioxidants that help to oxygenate and replenish the entire body.
Nuts are a great source of vitamin E, which may help repair skin tissues and protect skin from damaging UV rays.
Sweet Potato is a great source of vitamins C and E — both of which may protect our skin from harmful free radicals and keep our complexion radiant.
Pomegranates may protect our body from free radical damage and reduce levels of inflammation in our system.
