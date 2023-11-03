8 Beautiful Decor Ideas For Diwali 2023
03 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Use different kinds of stylish diyas and candles to instantly change the appearance of your home.
String lights can never get old and they effortlessly enhance the look of the place.
In addition, you can use this kind of metal bowl and floating diyas to make it look more festive.
Use fresh garlands and torans to decorate your place. You can even be creative in using these garlands by trying different ways to arrange them.
DIY ornamental candle jars and wall hangings are so much in trend these days and act as a great decor item.
Paper lanterns will help you move forward with your home décor plans and they can be hung to quickly and simply spruce up your space.
Rangoli is a mandatory thing to make on Diwali. You can even use flowers or stencils to decorate it.
Using a hula hoop to create floral chandeliers will add a unique element to your home décor ideas.
