Did you know that green apple is beneficial for skin and hair health? Here are some benefits:
Green apples increase metabolism, which improves overall health.
These apples are low in fat and maintain blood flow into the body. It helps to prevent heart disease and strokes.
These fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C, which decreases the risk of skin cancer.
Green apples are packed with vitamin A, which helps to maintain good vision.
This fruit is an excellent source of essential minerals that are beneficial for strong bones.
Green apples will slow down the ageing process and enhance overall beauty.
These apples contain polyphenols that protect against type- 2 diabetes
