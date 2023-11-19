8 Best Handicraft Products to Buy from Ahmedabad

19 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Bandhani is a traditional tie-dye fabric known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors

Metalworkers in Ahmedabad produce a variety of handcrafted items, such as brass and copper utensils, jewelry, and home décor

The artisans of Ahmedabad carve beautiful wood carvings ranging from intricate figurines to decorative furniture

Ahmedabad is known for its delicate embroidery work, such as zardozi and gota patti

Ahmedabad's pottery tradition dates back centuries, and its artisans create a range of ceramic products, from everyday utensils to decorative pieces

Kalamkari is an intricately designed hand-painted cotton fabric inspired by nature and mythology

Ahmedabad is well-known for its high-quality leather goods, such as bags, shoes, and wallets

Ahmedabad's textile industry is well-known for producing fine fabrics such as silk, cotton, and wool

