8 Best Handicraft Products to Buy from Ahmedabad
19 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Bandhani is a traditional tie-dye fabric known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors
Metalworkers in Ahmedabad produce a variety of handcrafted items, such as brass and copper utensils, jewelry, and home décor
The artisans of Ahmedabad carve beautiful wood carvings ranging from intricate figurines to decorative furniture
Ahmedabad is known for its delicate embroidery work, such as zardozi and gota patti
Ahmedabad's pottery tradition dates back centuries, and its artisans create a range of ceramic products, from everyday utensils to decorative pieces
Kalamkari is an intricately designed hand-painted cotton fabric inspired by nature and mythology
Ahmedabad is well-known for its high-quality leather goods, such as bags, shoes, and wallets
Ahmedabad's textile industry is well-known for producing fine fabrics such as silk, cotton, and wool
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Famous Personalities from Gujarat: Mahatma Gandhi To Narendra Modi