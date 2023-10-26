8 Best Tall Houseplants With Patterns
26 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Corn Plant- This plant grows slowly and has glossy green leaves with a light green center pattern.
Dragon Tree- Its gorgeous foliage resembles corn and has edges tinted with lemon, producing a breathtaking sight.
Song of India- The plant has glossy leaves that contrast beautifully with shades of yellow and vibrant green and has the ability to remove pollutants from indoor air.
Star Sansevieria- This well-liked tall houseplant features distinctive fluorescent patterning on its deep green foliage.
Tineke Rubber Plant- This plant has thick, glossy leaves with patches of cream, yellow, red, or pink. It will continue to grow in even dappled shade.
Variegated Fiddle Leaf Fig- The striking foliage has leaf patterns in yellow, white, light, and dark green with a good height.
Variegated Kinky Weeping Fig- The tiny, rich green foliage on its delicate branches is patterned in light green. It will grow best if exposed to diffused light.
Variegated Swiss Cheese Plant- The glossy, heart-shaped, marbled white variegated green leaves of this towering tropical plant look great.
