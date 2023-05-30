Yoga For Migraine Relief: 8 Poses to Try

30 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

The child’s pose can calm the nervous system and reduce pain.

Bridge pose opens the chest, heart and shoulders and can reduce anxiety as well

The downward face dog pose can increase circulation to the brain

WhatsApp Image 2023-05-30 at 6.02.27 PM (2)

Head-To-Knee Forward Bend pose calms the excited nerves and eases the migraine

Half Plow Pose calms the nervous system and helps in reducing the stress

Chin flow helps in regulating the blood flow as well as energy to the brain

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Iconic Photos Of Indian Cricket

 Find Out More