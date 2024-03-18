8 Blouse Designs Inspired By Rakul Preet For The Trendsetting Bridesmaid
18 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Rakul Preet looks bright and vibrant in a sunny yellow sleeveless blouse with a square neckline and silver accents that match the saree’s border
Creating a modern and minimalistic look Rakul Preet dons a high-neck, long-sleeve mint blouse with ribbed texture, paired with a contrasting geometrically patterned saree.
Rakul Preet presents traditional elegance in a rich golden blouse with three-quarter sleeves and a round neckline, complementing a classic red saree with gold details.
Rakul Preet exudes contemporary chic in a sheer full-sleeve blouse adorned with delicate crystal embellishments, offering a glamorous look with a modern saree.
Rakul Preet presents a sleek look in a nude-toned satin design with a plunging neckline, complemented by a sequined saree.
Rakul Preet presents a traditional look with red and detailed golden embroidery, pairing a V-neckline with a sheer back.
Rakul Preet looks vibrant in pink with a scalloped neckline and rich sequin work, adding a modern twist to a classic saree look.
Rakul Preet looks chic in an elegant, white, full-sleeved blouse design with pearl and sequin embellishments.
