8 Bollywood Divas Who Made Traditional Jackets a Wedding Wardrobe Must-Have

17 Feb, 2024

Simran Keswani

Rakul Preet Singh looks regal in a full-length, intricately patterned jacket with black and beige motifs, paired over a shimmering black sequined skirt.

Madhuri Dixit looks majestic in a royal purple traditional outfit, with a lavishly embroidered jacket that gracefully flows over her ensemble, adding a regal touch to her look.

Karisma kapoor looks poised in a navy blue ensemble with a long jacket featuring traditional white motifs, complementing the starry night ambiance with a touch of sophistication.

Shehnaaz Gill looks vibrant and joyful in a multicoloured traditional jacket with intricate patterns, adding a playful yet sophisticated edge to her casual attire.

Juhi Chawla looks elegant in a long jacket adorned with detailed floral embroidery over a classic navy jumpsuit, accessorised with pearls.

Kiara Advani looks radiant in a bright golden-yellow traditional ensemble, featuring a long jacket with geometric patterns, complemented by a wide-legged pant and a simple yet chic crop top.

Malaika Arora looks glamorous in a golden, embellished crop top with matching see-through flared pants, draped with a matching shimmering long jacket.

Shilpa Shetty looks stately in a rich pink velvet jacket with traditional embroidery, worn over a delicately patterned saree, exuding a blend of classic and contemporary elegance.

