8 Calcium- Rich Foods For Women Over 30
Women over 30 should become more conscious of their bone health. Calcium-rich foods should be prioritised.
Here are some calcium-rich foods for women over 30.
Chickpeas are a great source of calcium and fibre.
Chia seeds contain calcium, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be added in smoothies too.
Almonds are a rich source of calcium, fats, and protein.
Fenugreek leaves are used in Indian cuisine. It is loaded with calcium, iron, and fibre.
Flaxseeds are a rich source of calcium and fibre. Add them to your smoothies, cereals, or salads.
Kale is another calcium-rich food. It can be consumed in salads and smoothies.
Lentils contain calcium and protein. It can be used in a variety of dishes, like soups, stews, and salads.
Spinach contains nutrients such as iron and vitamin A which are good for bone health.
