8 Celeb-Inspired Elegant Hairstyles To Elevate Your Desi Look
18 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Sleek Bun- Alia Bhatt's sleek bun enhances the striking gold embroidery of her blouse, creating a look of opulent sophistication.
Braided Hair- Iqra Aziz's hair is styled in a soft half-up, half-down look with delicate braiding, complementing the gentle yellow of her outfit amidst a garden setting.
Floral Festivity- A festive low bun adorned with flowers, giving Hania Aamir a nod to traditional aesthetics with a playful twist.
Pin Straight- Aishwarya Rai's hair flows freely, matching the luxurious depth of her red outfit, embodying classic beauty with a modern twist.
